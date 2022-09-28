First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

