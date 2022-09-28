FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2025 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

FirstService has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. FirstService has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstService to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Up 2.4 %

FSV stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FirstService by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.25.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.