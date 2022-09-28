Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$619.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.46 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,582. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,642,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

