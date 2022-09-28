Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Short Interest Down 81.8% in September

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGMF traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

