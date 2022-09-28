Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,632. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.