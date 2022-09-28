Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 111,659 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,613,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.13. The stock had a trading volume of 84,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,557. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

