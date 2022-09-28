FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $220.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $174.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. CWM LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

