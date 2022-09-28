FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $30.35

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.35, but opened at $29.38. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 4,159 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SEB Equities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Danske cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 168,547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 402.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 136,669 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also

