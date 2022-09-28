Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, a growth of 2,351.6% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:FCAX opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Capital Acquisition

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

