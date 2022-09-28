Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FOSLL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 9,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,342. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

