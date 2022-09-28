Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 113.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

