Fractal Investments LLC Acquires 139,300 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises approximately 6.1% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $18,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,927 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 106.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

