Fractal Investments LLC Acquires 2,281 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. NuStar Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fractal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NuStar Energy worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth about $339,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 65,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NuStar Energy

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 110,299 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,827.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,326,604.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NS stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 109.64%. The company had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -122.14%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

