Fractal Investments LLC Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 344.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

