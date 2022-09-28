Fractal Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. DT Midstream comprises about 0.6% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,575 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after buying an additional 545,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after buying an additional 467,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

DTM stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

