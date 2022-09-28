Fractal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 11.7% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fractal Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Mplx worth $35,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mplx by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mplx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,702,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,557,000 after acquiring an additional 231,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mplx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,268,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,824,000 after acquiring an additional 430,063 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

