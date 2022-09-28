Fractal Investments LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $629,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

