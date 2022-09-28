Fractal Investments LLC Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NVT stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

