Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth about $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 23.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $278.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

Franklin Street Properties Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Franklin Street Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $200,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.