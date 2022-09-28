Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 483.9% in September

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 483.9% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 3,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,636. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.
Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Further Reading
