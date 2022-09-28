Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 483.9% in September

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 483.9% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 3,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,636. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 121,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 304,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.