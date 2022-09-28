Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 483.9% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

FT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,636. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

