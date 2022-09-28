Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRONU) Trading Down 0.1%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 63,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 14,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Frontier Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

