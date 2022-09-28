FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.92

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 26785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
