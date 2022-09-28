Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Shares Down 3%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €24.96 ($25.47) and last traded at €25.02 ($25.53). Approximately 237,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.80 ($26.33).

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

