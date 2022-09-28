Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Fuji Electric Stock Performance
Shares of FELTY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 2,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,352. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Electric (FELTY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.