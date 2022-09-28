Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELTY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 2,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,352. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

