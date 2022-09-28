Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Full Metal Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.
Full Metal Minerals Company Profile
Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Full Metal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Metal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.