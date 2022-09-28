Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

