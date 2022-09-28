Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $38.11

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.11, but opened at $36.85. Futu shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 8,824 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Futu Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,699,000. Matrix China Management III L.P. bought a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,486,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Futu by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Futu by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,578,000. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Articles

