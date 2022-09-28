Gaj Finance Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $12,201.60 and $106.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,942,814 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
