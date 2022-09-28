GAMEE Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $40.39 million and $407,588.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE was first traded on March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMEE is token.gamee.com.

GAMEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE is a gaming platform where users complete game missions, compete in tournaments and earn prizes for their activity. Its vision is to create an entertainment platform accessible to anyone, connecting gamers and game creators to recognize and reward gaming skill, effort and loyalty.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

