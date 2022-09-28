GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 3.8%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.03 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Approximately 99,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 689,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.46. The stock has a market cap of £10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily develops the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

