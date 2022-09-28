Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 72.5% in September

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:GELYY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. 15,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,814. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $69.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

