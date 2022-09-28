Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Genenta Science in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Genenta Science Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Genenta Science stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 1,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,344. Genenta Science has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

Further Reading

