General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 0.9% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,647. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,797 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

