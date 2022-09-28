General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.83.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $78.24. 73,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.