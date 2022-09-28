Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 917 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 650,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,941,208. The stock has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

