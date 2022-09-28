Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the August 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.14. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $260.25 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $452.87 million for the quarter.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

