Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.31

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $4.27. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 13,178 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 19,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 19,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,904.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 28,569 shares of company stock worth $139,691 in the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 76,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

