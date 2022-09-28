Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.31

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $4.27. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 13,178 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Geospace Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %
The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 76,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
