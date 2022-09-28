Gera Coin (GERA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $346,192.00

Gera Coin (GERA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Gera Coin has a total market cap of $9.88 million and $346,192.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gera Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gera Coin has traded 67.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gera Coin Coin Profile

Gera Coin was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 10,979,338,837 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gera Coin’s official website is geracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gera Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gera Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

