Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.36. Geron shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 3,473,225 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Geron Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $933.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 91,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Geron by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter worth $27,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

