GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $11.75

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.90. GH Research shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 369 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

GH Research Trading Up 13.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 69.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,573 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 249.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

