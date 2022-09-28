Ghost Market Cap Tops $2.49 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,552.20 or 1.00051190 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057307 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079170 BTC.

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,586,080 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.