Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 5292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMRE shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.27 million, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 442.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 58.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 361,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.5% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 66.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

