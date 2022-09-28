Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 5292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMRE shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Global Medical REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.27 million, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 58.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 361,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.5% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 66.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
