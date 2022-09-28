Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.26. 317,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

