Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,722. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

