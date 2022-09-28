Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 257 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 720,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,397,000 after buying an additional 195,156 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,622,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,382. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

