Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAPR. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 28.6% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 530,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 117,907 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 279,218 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 45,675 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 203,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PAPR traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,470. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

