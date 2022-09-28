Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $6.07 on Wednesday, reaching $188.51. 7,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average of $236.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

