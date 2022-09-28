Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. 20,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,338. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.