Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 2,832 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Catalent Trading Up 4.5 %
NYSE CTLT traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent
In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
