Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 55,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 26,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 7,846.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

